Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Trading Up 1.5%

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 110,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,274,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

