Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COUP. Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.38.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.41. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average of $165.22.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $58,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.