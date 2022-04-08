Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Up to $17.75

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $18.15. Coupang shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 22,167 shares.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.15.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $2,938,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Coupang by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

