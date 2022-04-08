Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $163.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

