Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after buying an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,809 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,926,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.79 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

