Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

