Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,378 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 944,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $148.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.