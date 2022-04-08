Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 181.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 204,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after buying an additional 239,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 134,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 442,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CS stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

