Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of SWK opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.89 and a 200 day moving average of $174.33. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $136.62 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

