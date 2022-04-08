Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.10.

NYSE BLD opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $165.01 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.90.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

