Credit Suisse Group Cuts Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to €9.50

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €9.60 ($10.55) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NRDBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.65) to €10.40 ($11.43) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 187,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,790. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

