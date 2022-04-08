Credit Suisse Group Lowers Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target to €98.00

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €121.00 ($132.97) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Solvay from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Solvay from €93.00 ($102.20) to €94.00 ($103.30) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Solvay from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Solvay from €150.00 ($164.84) to €147.00 ($161.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solvay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Get Solvay alerts:

OTC:SLVYY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.94. Solvay has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.