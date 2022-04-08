Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.35% from the company’s current price.

Crescent Energy stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 2.58. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

