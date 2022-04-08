Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Richard Scott Struthers Sells 21,357 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $541,186.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $22.99 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

