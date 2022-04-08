Critical Analysis: Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) vs. Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Invitae has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Invitae and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $460.45 million 3.68 -$379.01 million ($3.01) -2.49 Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.76 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -19.82

Invitae has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -139.38% -23.52% -13.86% Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invitae shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Invitae and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 0 3 3 0 2.50 Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83

Invitae presently has a consensus target price of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 236.45%. Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $121.92, suggesting a potential upside of 77.80%. Given Invitae’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Invitae is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Invitae on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

