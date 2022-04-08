Critical Analysis: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -3.99% -29.20% -6.39%

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and iMedia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.92 $2.05 million N/A N/A iMedia Brands $551.13 million 0.21 -$22.01 million ($1.10) -4.77

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iMedia Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and iMedia Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 85.70%. iMedia Brands has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 306.35%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats iMedia Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram. It primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment consists of its developing business models, which include Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

