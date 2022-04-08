CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $267.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.11.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $218.70. The stock had a trading volume of 254,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,078. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.29 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

