CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $275.00. The stock had previously closed at $217.03, but opened at $226.15. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $227.52, with a volume of 55,492 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.28.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,694,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.16 and a 200-day moving average of $217.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

