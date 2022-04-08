Crown Price Reaches $0.0381 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $542.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,844.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.00770515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00204781 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,418,806 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.