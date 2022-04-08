Crust Market Capitalization Reaches $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007129 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00232204 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00279065 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.