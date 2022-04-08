Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Cap Hits $131,921.55

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $131,921.55 and $718.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

