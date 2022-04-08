CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSWI. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

CSWI stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.06.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 103,067 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

