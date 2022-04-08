Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $171.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $157.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.