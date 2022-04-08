Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $12.12

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $11.86. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 101 shares.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $517.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 276,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 188,316 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.