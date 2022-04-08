Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $12.76. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 4,066 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

