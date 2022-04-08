Cwm LLC Acquires New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after buying an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,340,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $75,385,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $192.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.26 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

