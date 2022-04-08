Cwm LLC Buys New Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of J & J Snack Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $153.14 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.42.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

