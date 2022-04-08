Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 112,704 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 112,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.34% of Nkarta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 209,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 87,388 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $397.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

