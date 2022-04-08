Cwm LLC Invests $1.48 Million in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.14% of AMERISAFE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMERISAFE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.38. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

