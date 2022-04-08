Cwm LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

