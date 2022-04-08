Cwm LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 94.16%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.