Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.60.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT opened at $265.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.05.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

