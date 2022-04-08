Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 19,219 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,674,000 after purchasing an additional 500,963 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

