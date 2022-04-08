Cwm LLC Takes Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in UniFirst by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UniFirst stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $242.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.55.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 646 shares of company stock worth $123,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

