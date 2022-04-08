Cyclone Protocol Market Cap Achieves $3.19 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $121.33 or 0.00278143 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $34,384.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

