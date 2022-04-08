Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.46. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 63,860 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $17.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

