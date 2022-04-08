D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 4,317 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 814.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 701,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 79,063 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $5,205,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

