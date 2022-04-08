D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $241,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KLA by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after buying an additional 249,580 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in KLA by 72.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after buying an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $353.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.71.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

