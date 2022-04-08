D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 4,163 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.21% of Tutor Perini worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 293.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 121,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPC opened at $10.09 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

TPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

