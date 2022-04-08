D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $68,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE RHI opened at $110.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.