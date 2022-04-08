D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Everi worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,886 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Everi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Everi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Everi by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after buying an additional 623,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.64. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

