D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kellogg by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Kellogg stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

