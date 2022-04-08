D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.38 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.