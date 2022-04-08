D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Progress Software by 57.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 51,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

