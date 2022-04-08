D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 203,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

