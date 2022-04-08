D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.87

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.87 and last traded at $71.93, with a volume of 133927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 123,680 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

