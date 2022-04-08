D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

