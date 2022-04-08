Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,713 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

ITB stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512,220 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

