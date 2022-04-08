Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

IEI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $120.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,454. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.31 and a 12-month high of $132.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

