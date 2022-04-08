Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 140,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 768,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,265. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

